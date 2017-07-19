Mixed opinions in manslaughter case

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:32PM THE three assessors in the manslaughter trial of Aisake Vana Jnr who is alleged to have caused the death of his younger brother Suliasi Veisere returned this afternoon with mixed opinions.

Two of the three assessors found the accused not guilty of the charge while the other found him guilty.

Mr Vana Jnr stabbed his younger brother on the back on April 5, last year and the stab wound is alleged to have caused his death.

The two had fought over a bowl of dhal.

High Court judge Justice Vincent Perera is to deliver his judgement tomorrow at 11:30am.