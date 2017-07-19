Fiji Time: 11:48 PM on Wednesday 19 July

Woman gets suspended sentence

MERE NALEBA
Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Update: 5:30PM THE High Court in Suva today passed down a suspended sentence for a woman who was convicted of infanticide last week.

Vika Kelekele Laliqavoka killed her unnamed newborn baby on July 18, 2011, at Cunningham in Nasinu appeared before Justice Riyaz Hamza for sentencing.

The mother of four who was ordered by Justice Hamza to undergo counseling sessions with the Department of Social Welfare was sentenced to two years imprisonment suspended for three years.

She was also told she has a future ahead of her and she should ensure that she does not commit any crime now








