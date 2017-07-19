Fiji Time: 11:48 PM on Wednesday 19 July

Investigations into fake notes underway

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Update: 4:46PM THE police is currently conducting investigations following the discovery of fake notes in two separate incidents in the Eastern and Western Divisions last week.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the first discovery was made by a 30-year-old market vendor on Thursday at the Ba Market who received a fake $50 note with the serial number FFB5329231 from two boys who bought root crops from his stall. 

She said two days later a fake $50 note with the same serial number FFB5329231 surfaced at the Nausori Market.

"The second incident was also reported last week Thursday where a 28-year-old cashier at a supermarket in Ba who received a $20 note with the serial number FFB9711399 from a 44-year-old woman," Ms Naisoro said.

All cases are still being investigated.                 








