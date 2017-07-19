NZ school here to help

Update: 3:55PM WITH rugby now a profession, representatives of one of the prominent New Zealand boys high schools is here to help Fijian boys get the right help.
Kelston Boys
High School principal Brian Evans and the school's director of sports and
business development, Duane Mann are in the country for recruitment drive for
next year's enrolment.
They
visited and conducted a coaching clinic with members of the Fiji Rugby Academy
at Lelean Memorial School in Davuilevu today which is run by former Flying
Fijian, Seremaia Bai.
KBHS taught
Fijian students such as English rugby rep Nathan Hughes, Filimoni
Koroivunilagi, Sosiceni Tokoqio, Jone Naikabula (Japan 7s team), Aseri Masivou
and national judo rep, Viliame Takayawa, who is undergoing a rugby scholarship
in Japan.