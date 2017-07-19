Fiji Time: 11:48 PM on Wednesday 19 July

NZ school here to help

MAIKELI SERU
Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Update: 3:55PM WITH rugby now a profession, representatives of one of the prominent New Zealand boys high schools is here to help Fijian boys get the right help.

Kelston Boys High School principal Brian Evans and the school's director of sports and business development, Duane Mann are in the country for recruitment drive for next year's enrolment.

They visited and conducted a coaching clinic with members of the Fiji Rugby Academy at Lelean Memorial School in Davuilevu today which is run by former Flying Fijian, Seremaia Bai.

KBHS taught Fijian students such as English rugby rep Nathan Hughes, Filimoni Koroivunilagi, Sosiceni Tokoqio, Jone Naikabula (Japan 7s team), Aseri Masivou and national judo rep, Viliame Takayawa, who is undergoing a rugby scholarship in Japan.








