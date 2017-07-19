Water disruption in Nadi tomorrow

Update: 3:50PM WATER supply to areas around Martintar Nadi will be disrupted from tomorrow morning due to works carried out at Kennedy Road.
The supply
will be disrupted at 6am tomorrow morning until 5pm.
Areas
Affected include the Oasis Hotel, Hexagon, Zahoor Road, JetPoint, Jetview
Road, Mercure, Capricorn, Martintar Road, Parts of Cawa Road, Rosie
Tours, Korean BBQ, Gray Road and Ragg Street.
Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas when the need arises.
The Water
Authority of Fiji apologises for any inconvenience caused.
Supply is
expected to be restored at 6pm (20/07).
For further
enquiries, customers can call 3346777 and 5777 (Vodafone, Digicel and Inkk
users) or email contact@waf.com.fj.