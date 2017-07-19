Fiji Time: 11:48 PM on Wednesday 19 July

Water disruption in Nadi tomorrow

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Update: 3:50PM WATER supply to areas around Martintar Nadi will be disrupted from tomorrow morning due to works carried out at Kennedy Road.

The supply will be disrupted at 6am tomorrow morning until 5pm.

Areas Affected include the Oasis Hotel, Hexagon, Zahoor Road, JetPoint,  Jetview Road, Mercure, Capricorn, Martintar Road,  Parts of Cawa Road, Rosie Tours, Korean BBQ,  Gray Road and Ragg Street.

Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas when the need arises.

The Water Authority of Fiji apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6pm (20/07).

For further enquiries, customers can call 3346777 and 5777 (Vodafone, Digicel and Inkk users) or email contact@waf.com.fj.








