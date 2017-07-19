Body of baby found in Nabua

THE Police is currently investigating a case whereby the body of a lifeless baby was found in a creek this afternoon.
Police
spokesperson Ana Naisoro said officers are currently at the scene in Nabua
conducting their investigations.
Meanwhile she
has made a request for people to cease circulating pictures of the baby's corpse
on social media.
This after
photos have emerged on Facebook of the
baby believed to be dead in a creek and people can be seen taking pictures.
"We are pleading
with members of the public to stop sharing the photos of the baby on social
media," police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said.
"It is
disturbing and disrespectful to be sharing the photos in the manner it's being
done,"she said.