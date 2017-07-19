Fiji Time: 11:48 PM on Wednesday 19 July

Body of baby found in Nabua

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, July 19, 2017

THE Police is currently investigating a case whereby the body of a lifeless baby was found in a creek this afternoon.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said officers are currently at the scene in Nabua conducting their investigations. 

Meanwhile she has made a request for people to cease circulating pictures of the baby's corpse on social media.

This after photos have emerged on Facebook of the baby believed to be dead in a creek and people can be seen taking pictures.

"We are pleading with members of the public to stop sharing the photos of the baby on social media," police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said.

"It is disturbing and disrespectful to be sharing the photos in the manner it's being done,"she said.








