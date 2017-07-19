12 schools to compete in volleyball championship

Update: 3:40PM TWELVE schools will be competing in the Suva Secondary Schools Volleyball Championship League that will continue at the LICI Multipurpose Courts in Suva tomorrow.
Suva Secondary Schools Volleyball Association
secretary Jason Konrote said with more schools entering the competition, it has
become a celebration of volleyball at its finest.
�This is a build up to the Fiji Secondary Schools
National Championships and something to that the players are really looking
forward to,� Konrote said.
Finals for the girl�s division and the remaining
quarterfinals and semi-finals for the boys division will take place this weeks
while the boy�s grade finals are next week.
The games will begin at 3pm while the
remaining matches will take place next week Thursday.