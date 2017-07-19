12 schools to compete in volleyball championship

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:40PM TWELVE schools will be competing in the Suva Secondary Schools Volleyball Championship League that will continue at the LICI Multipurpose Courts in Suva tomorrow.

Suva Secondary Schools Volleyball Association secretary Jason Konrote said with more schools entering the competition, it has become a celebration of volleyball at its finest.

�This is a build up to the Fiji Secondary Schools National Championships and something to that the players are really looking forward to,� Konrote said.

Finals for the girl�s division and the remaining quarterfinals and semi-finals for the boys division will take place this weeks while the boy�s grade finals are next week.

The games will begin at 3pm while the remaining matches will take place next week Thursday.