Vodafone Fiji U20 Extended Squad for trials named

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Update: 3:22PM THE Fiji Rugby Union has released the names of the 72 players that have qualified to attend the trials for the Vodafone Fiji U20 Extended Squad.

The trials will be held this tomorrow in Suva and all players are requested to attend, in order to be considered for selection.

Eastern based players are required to be at the HPU Gym in Suva at 9am tomorrow while Western based players will be picked up from Jacks, Nadi at 6am and the Total Bowser in Sigatoka.

See the names of the players and more details in tomorrow's copy of The Fiji Times.








