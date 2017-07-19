NFP to bring back summit

Update: 3:06PM THE National Federation Party says if it forms government, it will bring back the annual National Economic Summit.
Party
leader, Professor Biman Prasad said the two or three-day annual meeting with
all sectors of the economy, including businesses, the unions, social and
community organisations, resources owners and representatives of the poor,
would allow them to communicate freely not, just with the Government but also
with each other.
"Working
together we can share ideas and create strategies and opportunities. The
National Economic Summit will have a full time secretariat which will continue
to work with the stakeholders throughout the year to implement the idea that
have been created and the strategies that have been shared," Prof Prasad said.
He said
this would create greater opportunities for business organisations and ease the
burden of doing business in the country.