

NFP to bring back summit

NASIK SWAMI
Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Update: 3:06PM THE National Federation Party says if it forms government, it will bring back the annual National Economic Summit.

Party leader, Professor Biman Prasad said the two or three-day annual meeting with all sectors of the economy, including businesses, the unions, social and community organisations, resources owners and representatives of the poor, would allow them to communicate freely not, just with the Government but also with each other.

"Working together we can share ideas and create strategies and opportunities. The National Economic Summit will have a full time secretariat which will continue to work with the stakeholders throughout the year to implement the idea that have been created and the strategies that have been shared," Prof Prasad said.

He said this would create greater opportunities for business organisations and ease the burden of doing business in the country.








