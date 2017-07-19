Burst main disrupts Nasinu water supply

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:31PM WATER supply to the Nasinu area has been disrupted due to a burst main at Kanace junction and Naveiwakau junction.

The Water Authority of Fiji advises its customers residing in the areas of Naveiwakau, Delaitokatoka village, Veikoba village, Tax free zone, Kalivetau and other nearby areas to use water wisely during this temporary disruption period.

The water supply is expected to be restored by 4pm.

Water carts are currently on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.

WAF apologies for any inconvenience caused.