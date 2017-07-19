Women empowerment important: Bakewa

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:29PM WOMEN empowerment is important as women need to be educated on the services available to them.

Vice President of the Tavua Disabled Organisation Unaisi Bakewa, while speaking during the Western Division Access to Justice consultations in Tavua yesterday stressed that it was imperative for women in the communities to be aware of the free legal aid services available in their towns.

"We need to educate women so that they are aware of what services are available and how to access them," she said.

"A trend we've been hearing from the Rural Women Leaders here in our network, in the North last week and today (July 19th) in Tavua, is that access is not just about having strong and accountable police and justice institutions - it's also the infrastructure to get them there," said Sharon Bhagwan Rolls, Executive Producer-Director of femLINKpacific.

"This is linked to rural women budget priorities - good roads, affordable transport and addressing the isolation they feel from the service providers and institutions of justice like the police. For these rural women from remote communities, accountability of these institutions would mean having resources and personnel mobilised and reaching them regardless of population size."

The need for sensitisation was also raised as a key point of action for addressing access to justice for people in all their diversities.

The consultations continue today in Ba.