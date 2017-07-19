Women empowerment important: Bakewa

Update: 2:29PM WOMEN empowerment is important as women need to be educated on the services available to them.
Vice President of the Tavua Disabled Organisation Unaisi Bakewa, while
speaking during the Western Division Access to Justice consultations in Tavua
yesterday stressed that it was imperative for women in the
communities to be aware of the free legal aid services available in their towns.
"We need to
educate women so that they are aware of what services are available and how to
access them," she said.
"A trend we've been hearing from the Rural Women Leaders here in our network, in the
North last week and today (July 19th) in Tavua, is that access is not just
about having strong and accountable police and justice institutions - it's also
the infrastructure to get them there," said Sharon Bhagwan Rolls, Executive
Producer-Director of femLINKpacific.
"This is
linked to rural women budget priorities - good roads, affordable transport and
addressing the isolation they feel from the service providers and institutions
of justice like the police. For these rural women from remote communities,
accountability of these institutions would mean having resources and personnel
mobilised and reaching them regardless of population size."
The need
for sensitisation was also raised as a key point of action for addressing
access to justice for people in all their diversities.
The
consultations continue today in Ba.