Fiji Time: 3:45 PM on Wednesday 19 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Women empowerment important: Bakewa

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Update: 2:29PM WOMEN empowerment is important as women need to be educated on the services available to them.

Vice President of the Tavua Disabled Organisation Unaisi Bakewa, while speaking during the Western Division Access to Justice consultations in Tavua yesterday stressed that it was imperative for women in the communities to be aware of the free legal aid services available in their towns.

"We need to educate women so that they are aware of what services are available and how to access them," she said.

"A trend we've been hearing from the Rural Women Leaders here in our network, in the North last week and today (July 19th) in Tavua, is that access is not just about having strong and accountable police and justice institutions - it's also the infrastructure to get them there," said Sharon Bhagwan Rolls, Executive Producer-Director of femLINKpacific.

"This is linked to rural women budget priorities - good roads, affordable transport and addressing the isolation they feel from the service providers and institutions of justice like the police. For these rural women from remote communities, accountability of these institutions would mean having resources and personnel mobilised and reaching them regardless of population size."

The need for sensitisation was also raised as a key point of action for addressing access to justice for people in all their diversities.

The consultations continue today in Ba.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63120.6122
JPY 56.607553.6075
GBP 0.38190.3739
EUR 0.43240.4204
NZD 0.68670.6537
AUD 0.63450.6095
USD 0.50160.4846

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'They are Fijians now'
  2. Audit of Winston rations
  3. Bulitavu 'not involved'
  4. Water woes
  5. Checks on NZ imports
  6. Unity Fiji in poll mix
  7. Students involved in bus accident
  8. Flotsam and Jetsam
  9. CLARIFICATION
  10. Development program for villagers

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Cane field murder Tuesday (18 Jul)
  3. Renewed hope Friday (14 Jul)
  4. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  5. No threat, says RFMF Monday (17 Jul)
  6. 10 years of singing God's grace Thursday (13 Jul)
  7. Former soldier seeks forgiveness Tuesday (18 Jul)
  8. 253-day delay Friday (14 Jul)
  9. Former British Army royal family guard laid to rest Thursday (13 Jul)
  10. School holds annual pageant and cultural show Sunday (16 Jul)