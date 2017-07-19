Forensic issues of human migration workshop

Update: 1:52PM HUMAN migration greatly impacts the identification of a dead person.
Fiji Police Force's Forensic Pathologist
Dr James Kalougivaki highlighted this as one of the main issues raised during the
Asia-Pacific Medico-legal Agency (APMLA) meet and ICRC workshop training which
was held in Thailand on July 17, 2017.
He said one
of the emerging issues discussed extensively during the meet include forensic
Issues of human migration.
"Human
migration poses a great challenge when there are many deaths, as it impacts
drastically on the victim identification of the deceased," Dr Kalougivaki said.
Dr
Kalougivaki presented two papers at the training which was on Forensic Issues
of human migration.
More the 300 participants
from more than 17 countries in the Asia-Pacific region attended the training.