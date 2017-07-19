Forensic issues of human migration workshop

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr James Kalougivaki (1st back row) with executive committee of APMLA and executives of ICRC. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:52PM HUMAN migration greatly impacts the identification of a dead person.

Fiji Police Force's Forensic Pathologist Dr James Kalougivaki highlighted this as one of the main issues raised during the Asia-Pacific Medico-legal Agency (APMLA) meet and ICRC workshop training which was held in Thailand on July 17, 2017.

He said one of the emerging issues discussed extensively during the meet include forensic Issues of human migration.

"Human migration poses a great challenge when there are many deaths, as it impacts drastically on the victim identification of the deceased," Dr Kalougivaki said.

Dr Kalougivaki presented two papers at the training which was on Forensic Issues of human migration.

More the 300 participants from more than 17 countries in the Asia-Pacific region attended the training.