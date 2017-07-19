Ra lad bound for India

Update: 1:35PM BEING awarded the General Cultural Scholarship Scheme by the Indian High Commissioner to Fiji was an overwhelming moment for 19-year-old Ratu Mara Kadavu who will be pursuing his tertiary education in India.
The Ra lad has overcome many challenges in his life
and being awarded the scholarship, for him felt like the light at the end of
the tunnel.
Mr Kadavu who is a Year 13 student at Nakauvadra High
School will be pursuing a Bachelors of Science in Agriculture at the Archarya
N. G. Ranga Agricultural University for a period for four years.
"This is a very proud moment for my family as we are
finally reaping the rewards of hard work," he said.
"My family and I have overcome so many challenges, for
instance, as of March this year, we finally had our home rebuilt since Winston
destroyed our home last year."
He said it took him a total of seventy minutes to
travel to school daily by boat and by bus.
"My family invests a lot in our education and despite
the challenges, we still do our best to work hard in schools and I am thankful
to the Indian government for this opportunity," he added.
High Commissioner of India to Fiji, Vishvas Sapkal
said agriculture was an important sector in Fiji and the knowledge and skills acquired
from the university would greatly assist Fiji.
Every year, the government of India gives out 30 to 35
scholarship for long term studies while 200 scholarships are given our for
short term courses.