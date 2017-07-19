Fiji Time: 3:44 PM on Wednesday 19 July

Grand old lady joins 4FJ campaign

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Update: 1:26PM THE Grand Pacific Hotel (GPH) will not serve kawakawa and donu during their peak breeding months, June through September.

This is after the hotel signed on as the newest corporate champion for the 4FJ campaign.

GPH joins the 4FJ campaign as the Ministry of Fisheries launched a private sector outreach program this month in advance of its planned seasonal ban on the fishing and sale of kakakawa and donu, June through September, starting in 2018.

The Ministry is gearing up to promulgate the new regulation within the next few months.

GPH General Manager Peter Gee said "The Grand Pacific Hotel is absolutely committed to doing all we can to undertake sustainable practices that protect our precious natural resources."

"We also hope our involvement will inspire others to do the same," Mr Gee said.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Fisheries acting Director Aisake Batibasaga said the decision by GPH management to stop selling the fish is really welcomed by the Ministry.

"This decision, at the top-end of our visitor market, should help pave the way for stronger management of these important food fish species in the country," Mr Batibasaga said.








