Students involved in bus accident

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Update: 1:07PM MORE than 70 secondary school students were involved in an accident this morning in the Western division.

This was after two buses traveling towards Ba were involved in the accident. 

In confirming this Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the accident occurred after 8am.

"Nineteen students from Xavier College, 22 students from Ba Santan and 32 students from  Kamil College were treated for minor injuries and sent home," Ms Naisoro said.

She said a 17-year-old female student of Ba Sanatan and the bus driver are being admitted at the Ba Hospital and are in a stable condition. 

"Another three students are still being treated at Lautoka Hospital," she said.








