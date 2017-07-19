Students involved in bus accident

Update: 1:07PM MORE than 70 secondary school students were involved in an accident this morning in the Western division.
This
was after two buses traveling towards Ba were involved in the accident.
In
confirming this Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the accident occurred after
8am.
"Nineteen
students from Xavier College, 22 students from Ba Santan and 32 students from
Kamil College were treated for minor injuries and sent home," Ms Naisoro
said.
She
said a 17-year-old female student of Ba Sanatan and the bus driver are being
admitted at the Ba Hospital and are in a stable condition.
"Another
three students are still being treated at Lautoka Hospital," she said.