Colo-i-suva water disruption on Friday

Update: 12:22PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is advising its customers residing in the parts of Colo-i-Suva that water supply will be disrupted from this Friday, July 21 from 8am until 10pm.
A statement from the
authority revealed that affected areas would include Agriculture road, Crest
Chicken Feeder road, and Princes road.
The statement attributed
the interruption in supply as a result of installation works at Crest Chicken
Feeder road, Colo- I- Suva.
Customers residing in these areas are advised to store and use water wisely for
their immediate needs during the period.
Water carts are
currently on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.