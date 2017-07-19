Colo-i-suva water disruption on Friday

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image WAF is advising Colo-i-suva residents to use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:22PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is advising its customers residing in the parts of Colo-i-Suva that water supply will be disrupted from this Friday, July 21 from 8am until 10pm.

A statement from the authority revealed that affected areas would include Agriculture road, Crest Chicken Feeder road, and Princes road.

The statement attributed the interruption in supply as a result of installation works at Crest Chicken Feeder road, Colo- I- Suva.

Customers residing in these areas are advised to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Water carts are currently on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.