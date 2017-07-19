Fiji Time: 3:45 PM on Wednesday 19 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Colo-i-suva water disruption on Friday

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Update: 12:22PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is advising its customers residing in the parts of Colo-i-Suva that water supply will be disrupted from this Friday, July 21 from 8am until 10pm.

A statement from the authority revealed that affected areas would include Agriculture road, Crest Chicken Feeder road, and Princes road. 

The statement attributed the interruption in supply as a result of installation works at Crest Chicken Feeder road, Colo- I- Suva.

Customers residing in these areas are advised to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Water carts are currently on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63120.6122
JPY 56.607553.6075
GBP 0.38190.3739
EUR 0.43240.4204
NZD 0.68670.6537
AUD 0.63450.6095
USD 0.50160.4846

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'They are Fijians now'
  2. Audit of Winston rations
  3. Bulitavu 'not involved'
  4. Water woes
  5. Checks on NZ imports
  6. Unity Fiji in poll mix
  7. Students involved in bus accident
  8. Flotsam and Jetsam
  9. CLARIFICATION
  10. Development program for villagers

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Cane field murder Tuesday (18 Jul)
  3. Renewed hope Friday (14 Jul)
  4. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  5. No threat, says RFMF Monday (17 Jul)
  6. 10 years of singing God's grace Thursday (13 Jul)
  7. Former soldier seeks forgiveness Tuesday (18 Jul)
  8. 253-day delay Friday (14 Jul)
  9. Former British Army royal family guard laid to rest Thursday (13 Jul)
  10. School holds annual pageant and cultural show Sunday (16 Jul)