Agreement to address trans-boundary challenges

Update: 12:06PM THE Government of Sweden is committed to financially support the Pacific Community (SPC) in the advancement of the human right's development in the Pacific.
The two
parties forged a formal agreement to ensure that Pacific states and civil
society have the ability to address trans-boundary challenges and seize
opportunities in the areas of human rights, gender equality, environmental
justice and climate resilience.
"This
agreement is a major milestone for our organisation and we are pleased that the
Government of Sweden shares our vision for a socially just and equitable
Pacific Islands society based on human rights principles, and has matched this
commitment with material action," Pacific Community Director-General, Dr Colin
Tukuitonga said.
"It is my
hope that our work together will leave an enduring legacy: the practical
realisation of human rights for all Pacific Islanders."
SPC?s
Regional Rights Resource Team (RRRT) has been a home-grown pioneer of human
rights and gender capacity-building within Pacific states.
It has provided
direct assistance to help end violence against women, achieve access to justice
for all, promote human rights and good governance and support civil society
action and participation for more than two decades.
Head of Development Cooperation at the Regional Asia and the Pacific
Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok Anne-Charlotte Malm said climate
change posed a threat to the realization of human rights and, if
not addressed, it would create risks of reversed development
gains and increased vulnerability for poor people.
"We
are convinced that this partnership is a good way for Sweden to contribute
to address these challenges in the Pacific," she added.