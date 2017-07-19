Agreement to address trans-boundary challenges

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Pacific Community Director-General, Dr Colin Tukuitonga. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 12:06PM THE Government of Sweden is committed to financially support the Pacific Community (SPC) in the advancement of the human right's development in the Pacific.

The two parties forged a formal agreement to ensure that Pacific states and civil society have the ability to address trans-boundary challenges and seize opportunities in the areas of human rights, gender equality, environmental justice and climate resilience.

"This agreement is a major milestone for our organisation and we are pleased that the Government of Sweden shares our vision for a socially just and equitable Pacific Islands society based on human rights principles, and has matched this commitment with material action," Pacific Community Director-General, Dr Colin Tukuitonga said.

"It is my hope that our work together will leave an enduring legacy: the practical realisation of human rights for all Pacific Islanders."

SPC?s Regional Rights Resource Team (RRRT) has been a home-grown pioneer of human rights and gender capacity-building within Pacific states.

It has provided direct assistance to help end violence against women, achieve access to justice for all, promote human rights and good governance and support civil society action and participation for more than two decades.

Head of Development Cooperation at the Regional Asia and the Pacific Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok Anne-Charlotte Malm said climate change posed a threat to the realization of human rights and, if not addressed, it would create risks of reversed development gains and increased vulnerability for poor people.

"We are convinced that this partnership is a good way for Sweden to contribute to address these challenges in the Pacific," she added.