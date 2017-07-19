Qiliho thanks officers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The last two Fijian police officers to serve under RAMSI, Sergeant Sekove Saumaitoga (left) and Inspector Imeri Simpson flank Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho. Picture: SUPPLIED

COMMISSIONER of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho was overwhelmed to welcome two police officers who served under the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands (RAMSI).

Inspector Imeri Simpson and Sergeant Sekove Saumaitoga were acknowledged by Brig-Gen Qiliho for the sacrifice they made.

Brig-Gen Qiliho acknowledged the families of two police officers.

"Please relay my gratitude to your families because in the life of serving in overseas missions their support is crucial in enabling us to focus on our work because the distance and time apart is very difficult to deal with," he said.

"As a nation we should be proud that we have been able to make a difference in the lives of our Melanesian brothers and sisters."

Insp Simpson said the crucial part of serving in the Solomon Islands was having the potential to assist women through community policing.

"There are so many similarities as Melanesians and being able to impart knowledge, especially about women, has been empowering for me and the women I encountered," she said.

"Now that I have entered into retirement, it's a great feeling to know that in my career as a police officer, I have been able to make a difference here at home and with our Pacific Island brothers and sisters."

Meanwhile, Sergeant Saumaitoga said serving in the Solomon Islands was a great and rewarding opportunity for him.

"It was a great one year and seven months because we not only gained memories, but a lot of friends with the other serving officers and the community," he said.

"We were proud of the fact that they hold Fijians with high regard based on the longstanding relationship between Fiji and the Solomon Islands.

"We were able to easily conduct our work as officers who previously served under RAMSI had been able to gain and keep the community's first."

Fiji has a history of police officers serving in the Solomon Islands in the year 1999 when 10 officers were posted under the Multinational Police Peace Monitoring Group.

In 2003, Fijian police officers were posted with the Australian-led Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands where RAMSI had to keep peace and rebuild the nation.

There are 119 officers who served under RAMSI with Inspector Simpson and Sergeant Saumaitoga being the last to serve with a one-year and seven months posting.

The formal withdrawal of Fijian police officers under RAMSI was on June 30, 2017.