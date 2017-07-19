Fiji Time: 3:45 PM on Wednesday 19 July

Amputations rise

Alisi Vucago
Wednesday, July 19, 2017

THE number of amputations carried out in Fiji continues to increase after 791 amputations were recorded in 2016 compared with 669 in 2015.

This was revealed by Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Alexander O'Connor during the launch of the national diabetes registration in Nausori on Monday.

"As such the major strategy in preventing amputation is through early detection of abnormalities, education of clients and empowering people living with diabetes to take more proactive approach to health and wellness," he said.

"Regular screening to identify high risk cases, appropriate action to address their needs, inspection of the feet of every person living with diabetes and offering the correct advice should be a priority activity to our community to avoid unnecessary amputations."

Mr O'Connor stressed the importance for Fijians to live a healthy life.

He said this could be done by eating healthy and balanced diets, doing regular exercises and reducing alcohol and kava consumption.

"One of the many Government strategies in reducing the rate of NCDs is to increase the taxation of sugar sweetened beverages, alcohol and tobacco and reducing taxation on glucose testing machines," he said.

"This is apart from ensuring medications are always available and pharmacy opening hours are extended."

Mr O'Connor said statistics further showed that amputation rates increased from 12.1 per cent in 2015 to 12.6 per cent in 2016.

He said people needed to shift their thinking from curative to preventative health to control diabetes and premature deaths.








