Drivers in mill sit-down

+ Enlarge this image Cane lorry drivers at the Damodar City complex construction site as they boycott billeting of cane lorries on Monday. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

MORE than 50 cane lorry drivers boycotted the billeting procedures of cane trucks at the Fiji Sugar Corporation's Labasa mill on Monday.

In their act of retaliation, the drivers refused to move the cane laden lorries from the graded area of the Damodar City complex site, situated about 500 metres from the mill.

But police intervention stopped the two-hour boycott as the officers took two drivers for questioning.

Labasa Cane Lorry Association president Mohammed Janab claimed FSC failed to keep its end of the bargain despite resolving the billeting procedure issue.

Last Friday, in a meeting with lorry drivers and cane-farmers, FSC agreed to work on a ratio of six trucks, loaded with manually harvested cane to two trucks of mechanically harvested cane.

So in the queue outside the mill, six trucks with manually harvested cane would tip over their load first before the two mechanically harvested cane can do so.

However, Mr Janab said this was not followed which resulted in the boycott.

He said the 6:2 ratio was followed in the weekend, but things changed on Monday.

"Things changed on Monday and they began allowing trucks with mechanically harvested cane inside, giving them first priority," he said.

"This is unfair while we watch and wait for one or two whole days for our cane to be tipped at the mill.

"Therefore, we decided to stop operations."

FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark said the issue was resolved.

Mr Clark said the issue had nothing to do with FSC except that remaining cane from Sunday needed to be completely crushed first.

Divisional Police Commander Northern, Senior Superintendent of Police Verani Nakauyaca was at the site.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said police were there to maintain peace.