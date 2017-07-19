Hospital receives equipment, medicine from China

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Health Minister Alex O' Connor (5th from left),Chinese Ambassador Zhang Ping (6th from left) and Director General of Health and Family Planning Commission of Guangdong Province,Duan Yufei (5th from right) with the doctors from Guangdong Province

PEOPLE living in Navua, Serua and Namosi areas can expect to receive better medical services after the Navua Hospital received medical equipment and medication from the Guangdong medical team from China.

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Alexander O'Connor, while receiving the assistance from the head of delegation and Ambassador of the People's Republic of China Zhang Ping, thanked Guangdong for providing the valuable donation of medical equipment and medicine.

Apart from the donation, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that was signed between the ministry and Guangdong Health and Family Planning Commission in 2015, the Fiji Guandong Medical Training Centre and the Emergency Centre was also established.

"We appreciate the support given to Navua Hospital in its capacity building by setting up the training centre," Mr O'Connor said.

"The centre will train Serua/Namosi staff and eventually other ministry staff on emergency medicine."

Mr O'Connor said the MOU outlined areas of co-operation to jointly build specialised units, which included improving the emergency department and developing a cardiac unit in Navua Hospital.

Mr Zhang said the assistance offered by the Guangdong Province would not only help to relieve the pain and suffering of the patients, but also help to enhance the capacity of Fiji's medical service.

For the past 10 years, Guangdong Province has sent more than 20 batches of medical teams to Fiji to provide free medical treatment for local community.

The new set of medical equipment and medicine handed over was worth $260,000.