Accused cried over death

A MAN who allegedly caused the death of his younger brother after they argued over a bowl of dhal told the court yesterday that he did not believe that his brother would die from the incident.

Aisake Vana Jnr made this statement when he was asked by defence lawyer Nemani Tuifagalele for his comments on the allegations against him.

Mr Vana, who is charged with one count of manslaughter, is standing trial before Justice Vinsent Perera in the High Court at Suva for the alleged offence.

