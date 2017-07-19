US team on mission

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image US State Department's police peacekeeping program officer Nachama Rosen and Glenn Crannage (2nd from right), Shawn Grey with chief operations officer ACP Rusiate Tudravu and director International Relations SSP Ulaiasi Ravula. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE US Department of State Police Peacekeeping Division hopes to venture into possible partnership and collaboration in terms of where Fiji stands on the deployment of police officers on peacekeeping missions.

A delegation from the division led by its program officer Nachaman Rosen is visiting specialised units of the Fiji Police Force.

The aim of the visit is to scope ways to potentially assist in Fiji's pledge in sending more personnel to United Nations missions.

Read what the delegation says about their work in your copy of today's The Fiji Times.