Bulitavu 'not involved'

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, July 19, 2017

A STATE witness told the court yesterday that Opposition parliamentarian Mosese Bulitavu never took part in any spray paintings or told anyone to do spray painting at various spots around the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Taniela Ligairi revealed this in court yesterday when he was cross-examined by Mr Bulitavu's lawyer, Barbara Malimali.

Mr Bulitavu is charged alongside businessman and Fiji United Freedom Party leader, Jagath Karunaratne with one count of sedition. They are alleged to have written seditious comments at various places within Suva in 2011.

