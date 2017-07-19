Help from FENC

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ashvin Deo is flanked by his dad Peter John Naresh Deo and brother Alvin Deo at their home in Waila. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

FOUR years ago, a 21-year-old man thought his dream of becoming an electrician would be no more after his father was bedridden from two strokes.

To this day, Ashvin Deo is still trying to find the words to thank the Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji (FENC Fiji) enough for coming to his aid.

Mr Deo was one of thousands of students who were assisted by the foundation ever since its establishment.

To find out more about Mr Deo's education and other assistance FENC Fiji has given the community, pick up your daily copy of the Fiji Times.