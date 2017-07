/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kaliti Buadromo performs during the Kaila! Star Search quarter-finals at the Village 6 cinemas in Suva last Thursday. She is one of the 10 performers who will compete in next week's semi-finals. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Kaliti Buadromo is excited to be part of the semi-finals of the Kaila! Star Search this year.

The University of the South Pacific student, who has a passion for soul and rhythm and blues music, said the competition at the semi-final stages would be tough.

