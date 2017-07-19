Fiji Time: 3:45 PM on Wednesday 19 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Sponsorship boost for West festival

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, July 19, 2017

DIGICEL Fiji and global mobile brand Samsung have partnered with the Nadi Bula Festival Committee to sponsor this year's carnival which officially begins this weekend.

This is the first time the Samsung brand has featured alongside a local festival while Digicel offers its financial support for the Nadi festival for the fourth year in a row.

Digicel Fiji CEO Darren McLean said the company was proud to support the festival because it would bring people from all walks of life together for a charity fundraiser and entertainment.

Read more about local pageants in your copy of today's The Fiji Times.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63120.6122
JPY 56.607553.6075
GBP 0.38190.3739
EUR 0.43240.4204
NZD 0.68670.6537
AUD 0.63450.6095
USD 0.50160.4846

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'They are Fijians now'
  2. Audit of Winston rations
  3. Bulitavu 'not involved'
  4. Water woes
  5. Checks on NZ imports
  6. Unity Fiji in poll mix
  7. Students involved in bus accident
  8. Flotsam and Jetsam
  9. CLARIFICATION
  10. Development program for villagers

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Cane field murder Tuesday (18 Jul)
  3. Renewed hope Friday (14 Jul)
  4. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  5. No threat, says RFMF Monday (17 Jul)
  6. 10 years of singing God's grace Thursday (13 Jul)
  7. Former soldier seeks forgiveness Tuesday (18 Jul)
  8. 253-day delay Friday (14 Jul)
  9. Former British Army royal family guard laid to rest Thursday (13 Jul)
  10. School holds annual pageant and cultural show Sunday (16 Jul)