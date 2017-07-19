Sponsorship boost for West festival

/ Front page / News

DIGICEL Fiji and global mobile brand Samsung have partnered with the Nadi Bula Festival Committee to sponsor this year's carnival which officially begins this weekend.

This is the first time the Samsung brand has featured alongside a local festival while Digicel offers its financial support for the Nadi festival for the fourth year in a row.

Digicel Fiji CEO Darren McLean said the company was proud to support the festival because it would bring people from all walks of life together for a charity fundraiser and entertainment.

