Humanitarian aid

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, July 19, 2017

SOLDIERS and naval officers from the US defence agencies are in the country for the annual humanitarian assistance for regional countries - the Pacific Angel 2017.

According to the US Embassy, the servicemen are part of the Pacific Air Force's PACANGEL17 carrying disaster relief work that includes general health, dental, optometry, paediatrics and engineering programs, as well as various "subject matter expert exchanges" in Fiji.

"The group of US service members is conducting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief engagement programs at the invitation of the Fiji Government, who also chose the locations of the engagements," the embassy statement said.

