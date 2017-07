/ Front page / News

TRADITIONAL leaders of a district in Bua have agreed to register the descendants of Solomon Islanders as their own people.

This was agreed at last week's bose vanua held in Daria, Wainunu in which the issue of Nabuniikadamu villagers was discussed.

The descendants reside in Nabuniikadamu Village which is in Wainunu District in Bua.

Read more about how Fijians of Solomon Islander descent will be registered as Itaukei in your copy of today's The Fiji Times.