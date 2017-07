/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The crossing at Natuvu settlement has affected daily commuters during high tide and rainy weather. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

THE absence of a proper bridge or crossing at a settlement in Cakaudrove has affected the community.

The situation has forced the villagers of Natuvu, Viani, to build temporary crossing to allow buses to access the area.

Tui Navadra, Ratu Jope Tuitoga said there has never been a bridge at the creek which flows through Natuvu settlement.

