Drain stench concerns

RESIDENTS of an industrial area in Labasa claim they have had to put up with an unbearable stench from a nearby drain for the past three years.

The residents of Vakamasisuasua claim they raised their concerns with the Labasa Town Council, but nothing has been done about it.

Jack Motor Traders owner Jamendra Singh has lived 30 years of his life at Ivi St and he blames the council, claiming that cleaning of drains has not been regular.

