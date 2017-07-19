Development program for villagers

/ Front page / News

A NEW development program aimed at informing villagers of Bua residing on Viti Levu will begin this week in Suva.

Headed by traditional leaders of Wainunu District, the development program - Bulago mai Nakoro - specifies the reasons for development and the advantages to the villagers.

Tui Wainunu Ratu Orisi Baleitavea said the leaders felt it was best to include their people so they could be well-versed with activities in the district.

