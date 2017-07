/ Front page / News

ONE of Nadi Town's iconic landmarks will undergo a $500,000 transformation as part of upgrading and improvement works planned by its administrators.

The Sri Siva Subramanya Swami Temple will establish a full-scale vegetarian eatery and make major improvements to fencing and the car park area as part of the upgrade, says the Then India Sanmarga Ikya Sangam Fiji.

Read more about works to Sri Siva Subramanya Swami Temple in your copy of today's The Fiji Times.