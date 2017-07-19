Audit of Winston rations

/ Front page / News

UNAUTHORISED diversion of rations, rations damaged during transport, rations unaccounted for and stored inadequately as well as considerable delays in delivery were all found by the Office of Auditor-General in an audit of Severe TC Winston assistance to the North.

And the Office of the Auditor-General has recommended disciplinary action against government officers involved in some of the cases.

The OAG found there was also a considerable delay in shipment of rations to the Northern Division with stores.

