Audit of Winston rations

Tevita Vuibau
Wednesday, July 19, 2017

UNAUTHORISED diversion of rations, rations damaged during transport, rations unaccounted for and stored inadequately as well as considerable delays in delivery were all found by the Office of Auditor-General in an audit of Severe TC Winston assistance to the North.

And the Office of the Auditor-General has recommended disciplinary action against government officers involved in some of the cases.

The OAG found there was also a considerable delay in shipment of rations to the Northern Division with stores.

To find out what cyclone rations meant for the north was sent elsewhere, pick up your copy of today's The Fiji Times.








