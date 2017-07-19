Flotsam and Jetsam

/ Front page / News

VARIOUS reasons are given by people who turn up late for work.

The most common reason by some workers at a certain organisation is being caught in heavy traffic.

Beachcomber heard from a friend that the excuse given by one worker for coming late yesterday baffled her supervisor.

One worker messaged her supervisor, "Yadra boss. Please excuse me as I will be late this morning. I got into the wrong bus and I just don't know how it happened. I only knew when the bus turned into Rewa St."

Her supervisor was led to believe that the bus was from the same company that services the area.

The supervisor was left bewildered. What's next?