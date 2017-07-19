Fiji Time: 3:45 PM on Wednesday 19 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Flotsam and Jetsam

Editor
Wednesday, July 19, 2017

VARIOUS reasons are given by people who turn up late for work.

The most common reason by some workers at a certain organisation is being caught in heavy traffic.

Beachcomber heard from a friend that the excuse given by one worker for coming late yesterday baffled her supervisor.

One worker messaged her supervisor, "Yadra boss. Please excuse me as I will be late this morning. I got into the wrong bus and I just don't know how it happened. I only knew when the bus turned into Rewa St."

Her supervisor was led to believe that the bus was from the same company that services the area.

The supervisor was left bewildered. What's next?








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63120.6122
JPY 56.607553.6075
GBP 0.38190.3739
EUR 0.43240.4204
NZD 0.68670.6537
AUD 0.63450.6095
USD 0.50160.4846

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'They are Fijians now'
  2. Audit of Winston rations
  3. Bulitavu 'not involved'
  4. Water woes
  5. Checks on NZ imports
  6. Unity Fiji in poll mix
  7. Students involved in bus accident
  8. Flotsam and Jetsam
  9. CLARIFICATION
  10. Development program for villagers

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Cane field murder Tuesday (18 Jul)
  3. Renewed hope Friday (14 Jul)
  4. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  5. No threat, says RFMF Monday (17 Jul)
  6. 10 years of singing God's grace Thursday (13 Jul)
  7. Former soldier seeks forgiveness Tuesday (18 Jul)
  8. 253-day delay Friday (14 Jul)
  9. Former British Army royal family guard laid to rest Thursday (13 Jul)
  10. School holds annual pageant and cultural show Sunday (16 Jul)