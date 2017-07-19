Water woes

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image An aerial shot of the Vaturu dam in Nadi. WAF will work to reduce algae growth in the dam area. Inset: Ravai. Picture: SUPPLIED/WAF

ABOUT 12,000 households, several schools and businesses in the greater Nadi area will be affected by water disruptions anticipated to last for at least the next two months.

These areas from Sabeto to Uciwai will either have water cuts or low water pressure. Water Authority of Fiji's CEO Opetaia Ravai said disruptions to the Nagado Water Treatment Plant were caused by high level of algae flowing into the plant from the Vaturu dam.

For more on how algae affects water supply, pick up your copy of today's The Fiji Times.