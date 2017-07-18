Fiji Time: 11:32 PM on Tuesday 18 July

GOPIO to be part of poetry recital

VISHAAL KUMAR
Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Update: 6:45PM THE Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO)Suva, Fiji Chapter will be part of the Rastrye Kavi Sammelan (Poetry Recital Conference) to be held this Saturday at Valelevu, in Nasinu.

Assistant Secretary of GOPIO (Suva) Fiji Chapter,  Chandra  Singh said GOPIO's large objective was to  "Think Globally and Act Locally".

The main objective of the organization was to further  promote, preserve, uphold  the Indian culture and tradition and enhance Hindi language amongst the Indian community in this country. 

GOPIO (Suva)  Fiji Chapter was established on March 19.








