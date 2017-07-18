Ro Teimumu pays tribute to Kanwal

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:59PM A LEADING light of the Fiji Teachers Union in Ba and also who led the Fiji Principals Association for some time as its Secretary and then President has passed away.

In paying tribute to Joginder Singh Kanwal Opposition leader Ro Teimumu Kepa said in a statement the late Mr Kanwal was a humble, versatile, jovial, industrious, and full of energy.

The SODELPA parliamentary leader joined the family members and friends of Mr Kanwal who was 90-years-old to mourn his sad passing after a long illness.

"His vast knowledge and teaching skills set him apart as an educationist who was a leader in Fiji's education sector for many years," Ro Teimumu said.

She said the former and popular principal of Khalsa College, Ba came to Fiji from Punjab, India and spent his entire life in service to education in Fiji making the country his home.

"As a staunch follower of the Sikh faith and for a time executive of the Sikh Association of Fiji, he played a meaningful role in the progress of the Sikh community in Fiji. His departure leaves a wide vacuum for the leadership."