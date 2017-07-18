Submissions open on arbitration bill

Update: 5:40PM SUBMISSIONS from the public are now invited from those who would like to have a say in the finalisation of Bill No. 37 of 2017.
The bill
calls for an act to make provisions for the conduct of international
arbitrations based on the model law adopted by the United Nations Commission on
International Trade Law on International Commercial arbitration.
According
to a statement from the Fijian Parliament secretariat, the Standing Committee
on Justice, Law and Human Rights is tasked with scrutinizing International
Arbitration Bill.
"The
Committee invites members of the public and key stakeholders wishing to express
their views on the Bill to lodge written submissions through email addresses ira.komaisavai@parliament.gov.fj
or jackson.cakacaka@parliament.gov.fj,"
the statement said.
Submissions
can also be mailed to the parliament mailing address but those who want to make
an oral submissions should indicate using the email address.