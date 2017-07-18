Gas station employees in court for fraud

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:29PM FIVE employees of Total Fiji made their first appearance in the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon charged with conspiracy to defraud - obtaining a gain and theft.

The files for Kavinesh Prasad, Esiteri Tapele, Kameli Volau, Aniesh Kumar and Bimlesh Maharaj were individually called in court before Magistrate Waleen George.

They are alleged to have colluded and fraudulently transacted fuel and cash by using fuel cards for police vehicles.

The five accused persons work at two different Total Fiji service stations in Suva.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Faruk Mohammed said the files had been sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) because another individual involved in the all the cases is a police officer.

Mr Prasad's lawyer Avinesh Reddy, however, made a plea in court for the prosecution or ODPP to consolidate the charges as the cases arose from the same facts.

Meanwhile, Mr Prasad and Mr Maharaj have been released on a $500 bail bond while the others have been further remanded and have been ordered to produce suitable sureties this Friday, July 21 to the court.