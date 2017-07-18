Fiji Time: 11:32 PM on Tuesday 18 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Gas station employees in court for fraud

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Update: 5:29PM FIVE employees of Total Fiji made their first appearance in the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon charged with conspiracy to defraud - obtaining a gain and theft.

The files for Kavinesh Prasad, Esiteri Tapele, Kameli Volau, Aniesh Kumar and Bimlesh Maharaj were individually called in court before Magistrate Waleen George.

They are alleged to have colluded and fraudulently transacted fuel and cash by using fuel cards for police vehicles.

The five accused persons work at two different Total Fiji service stations in Suva.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Faruk Mohammed said the files had been sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) because another individual involved in the all the cases is a police officer.

Mr Prasad's lawyer Avinesh Reddy, however, made a plea in court for the prosecution or ODPP to consolidate the charges as the cases arose from the same facts.

Meanwhile, Mr Prasad and Mr Maharaj have been released on a $500 bail bond while the others have been further remanded and have been ordered to produce suitable sureties this Friday, July 21 to the court.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63060.6116
JPY 56.518653.5186
GBP 0.37900.3710
EUR 0.43250.4205
NZD 0.68500.6520
AUD 0.64010.6151
USD 0.49840.4814

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Cane field murder
  2. Former soldier seeks forgiveness
  3. Radradra in for RLWC
  4. Seasonal workers raise concerns
  5. OAG probe call
  6. SJC rules in Suva
  7. PM sounds reminder to health professionals
  8. 800 cases a year
  9. A new season
  10. Opposition welcomes RFMF declaration

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  3. Renewed hope Friday (14 Jul)
  4. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  5. No threat, says RFMF Monday (17 Jul)
  6. 10 years of singing God's grace Thursday (13 Jul)
  7. Cane field murder Tuesday (18 Jul)
  8. 253-day delay Friday (14 Jul)
  9. Former British Army royal family guard laid to rest Thursday (13 Jul)
  10. British Lions players assist Lelean Wednesday (12 Jul)