Submissions open on arbitration bill

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Update: 5:25PM SUBMISSIONS from the public are now invited from those who would like to have a say in the finalisation of Bill No. 37 of 2017.

The bill calls for an act to make provisions for the conduct of international arbitration based on the model law adopted by the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law on International Commercial arbitration.

According to a statement from the Fijian Parliament secretariat, the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights is tasked with scrutinising International Arbitration Bill.

"The Committee invites members of the public and key stakeholders wishing to express their views on the Bill to lodge written submissions through email addresses ira.komaisavai@parliament.gov.fj or jackson.cakacaka@parliament.gov.fj," the statement said.

Submissions can also be mailed to the parliament mailing address but those who want to make an oral submissions should indicate using the email address.








