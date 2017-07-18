Policeman in court for alleged fraud

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:11PM A POLICEMAN has been further remanded into custody by the courts for the prosecution to conduct a background check on the officer as to whether he has travel documents.

The order was handed down by Magistrate Waleen George in Suva this afternoon after Kamal Kishore Mishra appeared before her facing charges of conspiracy to defraud - obtaining a gain and theft.

The 30-year-old who was represented by the Legal Aid Commission made his first appearance before Magistrate George charged with 90 counts of conspiracy to defraud - obtaining a gain and theft.

The 90 charges were individually read to him in court to which he understood.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Faruk Mohammed informed the court that the amount that was allegedly stolen amounted to $3000 to which none was recovered.

Magistrate George also ordered for a stop departure to be imposed.

Mr Mishra will appear again in court this Friday July 21.