Surveys show possible water source

Update: 4:46PM SURVEYS conducted by the Pacific Community have identified possible new water sources in two drought-prone areas of the sugarcane belt part of the Western Division.

According to a statement from the SPC, its Geoscience Division's find mean two areas in the west "are a step closer to accessing more reliable water supplies" at the end of the Hydrogeological surveys.

"The surveys, conducted by a Water Resources team from the Pacific Community's Geoscience Division, have mapped new sources of underground water in Qerelevu (Ba) and Nanuku-Wailevu (Ra)," the SPC stated.

Funded by the European Union (EU), the survey was implemented through the SPC's Micro Projects Program and was focused on several communities who aren't on the Water Authority of Fiji network and face water shortages.

The EU through its head of economic and social issues Emmanuelle Guihenuf who also heads the regional programs section, said it was proud to support resource acquisition.

"Sources of groundwater can be tapped to help meet demand, but it takes expert knowledge, specialist equipment and sustainable management," Ms Guihenuf said.

"The European Union is proud to support the process of turning these potential resources into a reality ? now and for future generations."