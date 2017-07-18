Fiji Link sponsors Kula Dance competition

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Film Fiji CEO Dallas Foon with Fiji Link general manager Athil Narayan. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:40PM FIJI Link will be a main sponsor of the 2017 Kula Dance Competition.

The competition involving 15 schools will also feature special guests, Shortland Street stars Ngahuia Piripi (Esther) and Tane Williams (Ali).

Fiji Link general manager Athil Narayan said the airline, a subsidiary of Fiji Airways, was excited to be the naming right sponsors for the Kula Dance Competition.

"It's such a great and inclusive event for students of Fiji to showcase their talent, and there is clearly an abundance of it," Mr Narayan said.

"Like our parent company, Fiji Link is very supportive of nurturing Fijian talent and providing opportunities for our youth to develop their many abilities."