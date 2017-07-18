Fiji Time: 11:32 PM on Tuesday 18 July

$60k budgetary allocation for frequency planning

TIMOCI VULA
Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Update: 4:33PM FIJI'S Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the $60,000 budgetary allocation for the National Frequency Allocation Table was to undertake band planning full frequency modulation for television bands.

He said Fiji did not have a national frequency table, which the Government was trying to do so there could be a register.

Opposition MP Semi Karavaki had asked about the allocation whether it was responsible for the capacity of the frequency that was available for people to use.

The A-G said it was for frequency planning.

"As you know, prior to the digital roll-out, we actually had to do frequency planning. There is a constant requirement to make sure that the band planning is done properly, the spectrum analysis which is the expenditure before that which is $70,000; we see the spectrum analysis before that," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"This, of course, is an ongoing project specifically for engineering spectrum data base which will continue till the end of 2017. This is all part and parcel of that. 

"What it means is that if you plan it better than you can actually have more radio stations."








