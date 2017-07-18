Auditor recommends AMA obtain accounting records

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:25PM THE Office of the Auditor General (OAG) has revealed that Fiji's Agriculture Marketing Authority (AMA) did not submit its annual financial statements for the years 2010 to 2015 for audit.

And it has been revealed as well that the Ministry of Agriculture had been administering the operating and capital grants for the AMA and had given a total of $9,628,647 for the years 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

"Enquiries made with the Senior Economic Planning Officer in the ministry who oversees the administration of this grant revealed that the accouonting records from 2010 were held by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) pending investigation," the audit reports 2016 stated.

It stated that in the absence of the annual financial statements, the audit could not ascertain whether the grants issued to the authority had been properly accounted for.

"The ministry together with the authority (AMA) should make a concerted effort to obtain the accounting records from FICAC in order for the annual financial statements to be prepareed and submitted to the Auditor General for audit," the OAG recommended.

The report also carried the ministry's comments that stated that the annual financial statements were still outstanding.

It reported that the ministry had followed up with AMA last year to submit unaudited annual financial statements but was informed it could not submit any report because of the pending FICAC case.