Fiji Time: 3:48 PM on Tuesday 18 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ginger symposium to strengthen networking

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Update: 2:58PM FIJI'S Commissioner Central Setareki Tale this morning opened the first Ginger Symposium for the Central Division at the Holiday Inn in Suva.

He said Government had, from quite early on, recognised the potential for ginger and its prospects for income and food security, let alone providing employment.

"Government's commitment to the industry is demonstrated in its increasing investment in the sector from no allocation at all in 2011 to $1million in the coming financial year, 2017-2018," Mr Tale said.

Symposium coordinator and Principal Agriculture officer Central Tepola Seniloli said the symposium was to strengthen networking with relevant stakeholders, which included relevant ministries, farmers and the processors or where the market was.

The event was well attended by about 80 ginger farmers, stakeholders, Government representatives and staff of the Ministry of Agriculture. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63060.6116
JPY 56.518653.5186
GBP 0.37900.3710
EUR 0.43250.4205
NZD 0.68500.6520
AUD 0.64010.6151
USD 0.49840.4814

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Former soldier seeks forgiveness
  2. Cane field murder
  3. Seasonal workers raise concerns
  4. Radradra in for RLWC
  5. OAG probe call
  6. 800 cases a year
  7. PM sounds reminder to health professionals
  8. Semis battle heats up
  9. A new season
  10. SJC rules in Suva

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  3. Renewed hope Friday (14 Jul)
  4. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  5. No threat, says RFMF Monday (17 Jul)
  6. 10 years of singing God's grace Thursday (13 Jul)
  7. 253-day delay Friday (14 Jul)
  8. British Lions players assist Lelean Wednesday (12 Jul)
  9. Former British Army royal family guard laid to rest Thursday (13 Jul)
  10. School holds annual pageant and cultural show Sunday (16 Jul)