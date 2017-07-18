Ginger symposium to strengthen networking

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ginger farmers attending their symposium at the Holiday Inn in Suva. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 2:58PM FIJI'S Commissioner Central Setareki Tale this morning opened the first Ginger Symposium for the Central Division at the Holiday Inn in Suva.

He said Government had, from quite early on, recognised the potential for ginger and its prospects for income and food security, let alone providing employment.

"Government's commitment to the industry is demonstrated in its increasing investment in the sector from no allocation at all in 2011 to $1million in the coming financial year, 2017-2018," Mr Tale said.

Symposium coordinator and Principal Agriculture officer Central Tepola Seniloli said the symposium was to strengthen networking with relevant stakeholders, which included relevant ministries, farmers and the processors or where the market was.

The event was well attended by about 80 ginger farmers, stakeholders, Government representatives and staff of the Ministry of Agriculture.