US peacekeeping division assesses Fiji's standing

TIMOCI VULA
Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Update: 2:46PM A DELEGATION from the US Department of States Police Peacekeeping Division is visiting specialised units of the Fiji Police Force to scope ways to assist in sending more personnel to United Nations missions.

The delegation, led by US Department of State Police Peacekeeping program officer Nachama Rosen, Police advisor Glenn Crannage and Suva-based Regional Security officer Shawn Grew, paid a courtesy visit to Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho before commencing their three-day tour.

It has been confirmed that discussions with the commissioner revolved around the deployment of the Formed Police Unit and individual officers in UN missions.

Fiji Police director International Relations Senior Superintendent of Police Ulaiasi Ravula said the team wanted to see possible ways the US could assist the Force.

"The delegation will meet the Director Training to view the academy's curriculum with regards to training and will also have discussions with our procurement team on the current processes in place in acquiring equipment for deployment in overseas missions," Mr Ravula said.

There are 33 Police officers deployed in UN missions with two on secondment in Sudan.

Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had made a pledge at the UN Leader's Summit in 2015 about sending more personnel to UN missions.

Ms Rosen said following that pledge, they wanted to assess the Fiji Police Force's current standing.








