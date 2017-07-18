Fiji Time: 3:49 PM on Tuesday 18 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

US-Fiji begin humanitarian engagements

REPEKA NASIKO
Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Update: 2:11PM THE United States and Fiji governments have begun humanitarian assistance engagements this week in different parts of the country.

The US group who are part of Pacific Angel 2017 includes the country's defence agencies - the US Air Force, US Navy and the US Army.

According to a statement from the US Embassy, during the exercise, US and Fijian service members would be working together in partnership with NGOs to provide humanitarian assistance to the residents of subdivisions in Ba, Tavua and Savusavu.

The Pacific Angel engagements this year marks its 10th anniversary and is in Fiji for the first time.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63060.6116
JPY 56.518653.5186
GBP 0.37900.3710
EUR 0.43250.4205
NZD 0.68500.6520
AUD 0.64010.6151
USD 0.49840.4814

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 18th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Former soldier seeks forgiveness
  2. Cane field murder
  3. Seasonal workers raise concerns
  4. Radradra in for RLWC
  5. OAG probe call
  6. 800 cases a year
  7. PM sounds reminder to health professionals
  8. Semis battle heats up
  9. A new season
  10. SJC rules in Suva

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  3. Renewed hope Friday (14 Jul)
  4. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  5. No threat, says RFMF Monday (17 Jul)
  6. 10 years of singing God's grace Thursday (13 Jul)
  7. 253-day delay Friday (14 Jul)
  8. British Lions players assist Lelean Wednesday (12 Jul)
  9. Former British Army royal family guard laid to rest Thursday (13 Jul)
  10. School holds annual pageant and cultural show Sunday (16 Jul)