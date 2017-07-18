US-Fiji begin humanitarian engagements

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:11PM THE United States and Fiji governments have begun humanitarian assistance engagements this week in different parts of the country.

The US group who are part of Pacific Angel 2017 includes the country's defence agencies - the US Air Force, US Navy and the US Army.

According to a statement from the US Embassy, during the exercise, US and Fijian service members would be working together in partnership with NGOs to provide humanitarian assistance to the residents of subdivisions in Ba, Tavua and Savusavu.

The Pacific Angel engagements this year marks its 10th anniversary and is in Fiji for the first time.