Passengers offloaded; Patterson Shipping explains

LUISA QIOLEVU
Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Update: 2:09PM FRUSTRATED passengers at Nabouwalu jetty claim they were offloaded from the ship this morning, including vehicles and buses.

Tukana Vulaisekau, a passenger who contacted this newspaper, said this was frustrating because everyone had settled in well onboard.

"The captain told us to disembark the ship because he was waiting for the fuel supply that was brought in from Seaqaqa to refill the ship - MV Harmony that was anchored at the jetty," Mr Vulaisekau said.

"We spent hours at the jetty and it is really frustrating."

Patterson Shipping director George Patterson said the boat had arrived on time.

"The passengers had to get off because they were loading bunkers," Mr Patterson said.

"The time of departure is clear which is at 10am and there is no problem at all."








